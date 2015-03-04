FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scotland opposed to British soccer team in Rio
March 4, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Scotland opposed to British soccer team in Rio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Scotland have followed Wales in voicing opposition to a combined British soccer team for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Tuesday the English FA had confirmed its desire to send a team to Brazil.

“We have been consistently clear in our opposition to Team GB,” a Scottish FA spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Scotland’s stance follows that of Wales who expressed their disquiet on Tuesday.

At London 2012 Britain fielded a unified soccer team managed by the FA, after a 52-year absence, although at the time it was seen as a one-off move to mark the home Games.

Debate has raged over a British soccer team, with the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish FAs concerned that agreeing to unite for the Olympics would jeapordise their independent status within soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Several Welsh and Scottish players played at London 2012 without the blessing of their FAs. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)

