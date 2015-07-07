FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Soccer-Micronesia hammered again as Vanuatu win 46-0
July 7, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Soccer-Micronesia hammered again as Vanuatu win 46-0

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of match from Wednesday to Tuesday)

July 7 (Reuters) - The Federated States of Micronesia suffered their third record defeat when they were thrashed 46-0 by Vanuatu in an Olympic qualifying tournament on Tuesday.

Jean Kaltack was Vanuatu’s top scorer, bagging 16 goals in the rout.

Micronesia, making their first appearance at an Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) tournament, were also beaten 30-0 by Tahiti and 38-0 by Fiji at the Pacific Games, which double as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Rio Olympics.

Fiji’s victory had surpassed the previous record for a victory at the Pacific Games, which Tahiti had equalled in the first match of the tournament in Port Moresby.

Tahiti also beat the Cook Islands 30-0 at the Pacific Games in 1971.

The Pacific Games are a multi-sport event held every four years. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Julian Linden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
