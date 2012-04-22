FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-United's Ferguson angry over Rooney Olympic chance
April 22, 2012

Soccer-United's Ferguson angry over Rooney Olympic chance

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is fuming after being told Wayne Rooney is on the shortlist for the Great Britain squad at the London Olympics despite the striker being widely expected to go to Euro 2012 with England.

Soccer bosses had agreed that any player turning out for England in June would not be considered for the July and August Olympic Games but Rooney is suspended for the first two Euro matches.

“It’s serious, this is the start of the season we are talking about. It’s ridiculous,” Ferguson told British newspapers on Sunday, annoyed that Rooney and nine other United players are on the 80-man shortlist drawn up by Games coach Stuart Pearce, who is also caretaker England manager.

The Olympic tournament will finish just weeks before the start of the Premier League season.

Three over-23 players are allowed in the final Olympic 18-man squad with United’s Welsh winger Ryan Giggs and former midfielder David Beckham likely to be included. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

