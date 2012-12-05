FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-West Ham chosen to try to finalise Olympic Stadium deal
#Olympics News
December 5, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-West Ham chosen to try to finalise Olympic Stadium deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Premier League soccer club West Ham United have been chosen as the leading bidder to move into the Olympic Stadium and can now try to finalise commercial terms, London mayor Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

However, an agreement with West Ham remains conditional on a number of issues including sharing of costs for converting the stadium for soccer use and ensuring that taxpayers benefit from any knock-on increase in the value of the club.

The Olympic Stadium, centrepiece of the London Games this year, was built at a cost of about 430 million pounds ($693 million), funded by public money.

West Ham have played at the Boleyn Ground, often referred to as Upton Park, in east London since 1904. ($1 = 0.6209 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ken Ferris)

