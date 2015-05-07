FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Brazil soccer star Pele hospitalized again
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Former Brazil soccer star Pele hospitalized again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, 74, has been hospitalized for the second time in six months, a Sao Paulo hospital said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Albert Einstein Hospital confirmed Pele was staying there, but declined to elaborate further. An aide for Pele could not be reached immediately.

Local news site Globoesporte said Pele had surgery on Tuesday for a prostate condition known as hyperplasia, which the site said increases the risk of a urinary infection.

The site did not cite any sources.

Pele, whose given name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was released from the same hospital in early December following a two-week stay with kidney problems.

With more than 1,280 career goals, Pele is considered by many the greatest soccer player of all time. (Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.