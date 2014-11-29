FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer legend Pelé's health improving, remains in intensive care
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 29, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer legend Pelé's health improving, remains in intensive care

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé’s health continued to improve on Saturday although he remained in an intensive care unit to allow doctors to monitor a urinary tract infection, his hospital said.

The three-times World Cup champion is receiving renal support treatment, which helps kidneys to filter waste products from the blood. He underwent surgery to remove kidney stones earlier this month.

According to a statement released by São Paulo-based Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Pelé - often called the greatest soccer player in history - is “lucid, talking and his respiratory and blood readings are stable.” A treatment with antibiotics remained unaltered, the statement said.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has struggled with a long list of health problems over the past decade. He has had emergency eye surgery for a detached retina and a hip replacement.

Known as the “King of soccer” in Brazil, he played in four World Cups and scored over 1,000 goals during his career. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.