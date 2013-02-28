FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Benfica secure English Premier League rights in Portugal
February 28, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Benfica secure English Premier League rights in Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Benfica have reached a deal with the English Premier League for exclusive screening rights in Portugal of the competition over the next three seasons, the Lisbon club said on Thursday.

Benfica, who have the largest fan base in Portugal, said in a statement that matches will be screened by the club’s tv channel, Benfica TV, but gave no details on how much it was paying for the deal.

“This is something that fills me with pride,” Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira said in the statement, to announce the move that celebrated Benfica’s 109th anniversary on Thursday.

The Premier League screening rights in Portugal were previously held by Olivedesportos’ PPTV. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)

