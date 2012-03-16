Soccer-Blue Knights consortium bids for Rangers

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A consortium led by a former Rangers director and backed by the club’s fans made a bid on Friday to buy the stricken Scottish champions but looked certain to face competition from other suitors after the Glasgow club went into administration.

“We’re ready to go, we have the finances in place and we want to get the club stabilised as quickly as possible,” said Paul Murray, who is heading the ‘Blue Knights’ consortium.

“Like every other Rangers fan, I’d love there to be some certainty about the future of our club before next weekend’s Old Firm game,” he added, referring to the March 25 clash with local rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

“To our mind there is no reason why that can’t be achieved - we hope the administrators will agree.”

However, his group is not the only one interested in trying to rescue the 54-times champions who face an uncertain future after they went into administration in February.

Brian Kennedy, the owner of English rugby union club Sale Sharks had put in a bid, the BBC reported.

A group based in the American city of Chicago had also joined the battle, Sky News reported.

Administrators Duff and Phelps had set Friday as a deadline for bids after last week agreeing wage cuts with the players to avert heavy job losses.

The Blue Knights also have the support of Ticketus, a company which paid Rangers chairman Craig Whyte about 20 million pounds ($31.69 million) as an advance on future season ticket sales.

Loss-making Rangers were forced into administration after running up nine million pounds in unpaid taxes since Whyte took an 85 percent stake in the club last May.

The club also faces an additional bill of more than 50 million pounds if it loses a case brought by the tax authorities over the use of trusts to pay players over the past decade.

Rangers have been deducted 10 points for going into administration, leaving the way clear for Celtic to reclaim the Scottish Premier League title.