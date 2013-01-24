FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Madrid remain top of earnings table
January 24, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Madrid remain top of earnings table

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spanish champions Real Madrid remained
the highest earning soccer club in the world in 2011-12,
according to the annual Football Money League compiled by
business services group Deloitte. 
 
    Following is the top 20: (All figures in millions of euros)
    
    Team                           Earnings 
 1. Real Madrid (Spain)            512.6
 2. Barcelona (Spain)              483
 3. Manchester United (England)    395.9
 4. Bayern Munich (Germany)        368.4
 5. Chelsea (England)              322.6
 6. Arsenal (England)              290.3
 7. Manchester City (England)      285.6
 8. AC Milan (Italy)               256.9
 9. Liverpool (England)            233.2
10. Juventus (Italy)               195.4
11. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)    189.1
12. Inter Milan (Italy)            185.9
13. Tottenham Hotspur (England)    178.2
14. Schalke 04 (Germany)           174.5 
15. Napoli (Italy)                 148.4
16. Olympique Marseille (France)   135.7
17. Olympique Lyon (France)        131.9
18. Hamburg SV (Germany)           121.1
19. AS Roma (Italy)                115.9
20. Newcastle United (England)     115.3
   
        

 (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)

