REFILE-Soccer-Ribery to sue CNN for $1.5 million over image rights
November 6, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Soccer-Ribery to sue CNN for $1.5 million over image rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(clarifying amount in intro)

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is suing CNN for $1.5 million in damages after the American broadcaster used a picture of the former France international to illustrate a story on cryotherapy, his lawyer said on Friday.

“Mr Franck Ribery... never gave his authorisation and his consent for the use of this picture... of his image... to this publication,” Carlo Alberto Busa told French radio RMC.

The picture, which appeared on CNN’s Twitter feed, features Ribery in a cryotherapy box with the following headline: “Woman found frozen in cryotherapy chamber, health trend called into question.”

Busa added: “Mr Franck Ribery and his family instructed me to go to French court to seek damages of at least 1.5 million US dollars.”

$1 = 0.9322 euros Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

