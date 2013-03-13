FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-AS Roma sign 10-year kit supply deal with Nike
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-AS Roma sign 10-year kit supply deal with Nike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - AS Roma have signed a 10-year kit supply deal with global sportswear giant Nike which the Italian soccer club hopes will boost its international profile, Roma said on Wednesday.

The Serie A club, controlled by U.S. investors, said Nike will produce all its playing and training kit in a deal that will start from 2014-15.

The Romans traditionally play in red and yellow. They will wear an unbranded kit next season after dropping current supplier Kappa in a legal dispute over alleged quality and distribution issues.

“AS Roma is committed to becoming the premier football club in the world, on and off the field,” Roma CEO Italo Zanzi said in a statement. “This partnership is a fundamental step in that mission,” he added.

Roma have a long way to go to meet that ambitious target. They are currently seventh in Italy’s 20-team Serie A and last won the league in 2001.

The club have plans to move to a new stadium and last month gave a prospective Middle Eastern investor a deadline of Thursday, March 14, to show he has the funds needed to take a stake in the club.

Roma named Sheikh Adnan Adel Aref al Qaddumi as the prospective new backer of the club.

Nike, the world’s largest sportswear company, already has kit supply deals in Italy with champions Juventus and Inter Milan.

