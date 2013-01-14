FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-South Korean Hong to visit former mentor Hiddink at Anzhi
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 14, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-South Korean Hong to visit former mentor Hiddink at Anzhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hong Myung-bo, who guided South Korea to the 2012 Olympic bronze medal in soccer, will spend a few weeks at Anzhi Makhachkala, taking lessons from his former mentor Guus Hiddink, the Russian club said on Monday.

“I‘m very happy to come to Anzhi and learn a few things from such a great master as Guus Hiddink,” Hong, 43, was quoted as saying by Anzhi’s website (www.fc-anji.ru).

Dutchman Hiddink, who masterminded South Korea’s dream run to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup they co-hosted with Japan, now coaches the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region.

Hong was the first Asian player to appear in four consecutive World Cups, from 1990 to 2002, when he was the team’s captain. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.