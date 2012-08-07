FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Former Soviet keeper Razinsky dies at 79
August 7, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Former Soviet keeper Razinsky dies at 79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Former Soviet goalkeeper Boris Razinsky, who also played occasionally as a striker, has died at the age of 79, the Russian FA (RFU) said on Tuesday.

“Razinsky was one of the best goalkeepers in Soviet football in the 1950s and 60s. He had a great technique, his acrobatic ability, agility and dexterity made him unique,” the RFU said on its website (www.rfs.ru).

Razinsky was understudy to the great Lev Yashin in the Soviet Union team that won the soccer gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, the country’s first major international title in the game.

Razinsky, who scored five goals while playing as a forward, won the national league title with Spartak Moscow in 1953 and the 1955 Soviet Cup playing for the army club now known as CSKA.

Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Brian Homewood

