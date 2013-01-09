Soccer-Rangers threaten to quit Scotland over league revamp

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Former champions Rangers have threatened to seek to move to a league outside of Scotland if a plan to restructure the Scottish game goes ahead as proposed.

Rangers are currently in the fourth tier of the Scottish game after collapsing under a pile of debt last year.

The latest proposals envisage a new three-tier structure for the Scottish game, but the authorities have ruled out fast-tracking Rangers back to a higher level.

“In what league do you win a division and then end up playing the same teams again the following season? There is no meaning to it, in reality,” Rangers Chief Executive Charles Green told the club’s in-house TV station on Wednesday.

“I haven’t read anything other than what is in the press and if that is what we have sat here eagerly awaiting to transform Scottish football, my advice to the board of Rangers is the quicker we can leave Scottish football the better,” he added.