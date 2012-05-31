Soccer-Barca's Cuenca out for up to four months

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca will be out of action for three to four months after having arthroscopic surgery on the cartilage in his right knee, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The Spanish Under 21 international will miss out on the Olympic Games in London.

Cuenca scored twice in 16 La Liga appearances last season after stepping up from the youth ranks into Barca’s first team.

His club and international team mate, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, is struggling with a tibia problem and is a doubt for the Olympics, club doctors said. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)