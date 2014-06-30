FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Barca agree sponsorship deal with Turkey's Arcelik
June 30, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Barca agree sponsorship deal with Turkey's Arcelik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Barcelona have agreed a four-year sponsorship deal with Arcelik that will see the Turkish white-goods maker’s Beko brand name displayed on the arm of the players’ shirts, the La Liga club said on Monday.

The Beko name will be worn on the shirts used in La Liga and the King’s Cup, as well as for friendlies and pre-season games, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The Catalan club’s main sponsors are airline Qatar Airways and sporting goods maker Nike, and other partners include carmaker Audi, chipmaker Intel Corp and beverage company Coca-Cola Co.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood

