FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with United Arab Bank
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2013 / 6:54 PM / in 4 years

Soccer-Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with United Arab Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barcelona have agreed a three-year sponsorship deal with the United Arab Bank (UAB), which the La Liga champions said was the first lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to partner a soccer club.

Barca did not disclose financial details of the agreement, which runs to July 2016, but said some UAB customers would be rewarded with “top-end hospitality seats” to watch the club’s matches.

“United Arab Bank is looking to tap into the nation’s immense passion for football in general and FC Barcelona in particular,” Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

“As official partner of the club, the bank will create a range of customised Barca-themed products to meet the demands of the many Barca fans across the UAE.” (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by John Mehaffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.