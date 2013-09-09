Soccer-Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with United Arab Bank

MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barcelona have agreed a three-year sponsorship deal with the United Arab Bank (UAB), which the La Liga champions said was the first lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to partner a soccer club.

Barca did not disclose financial details of the agreement, which runs to July 2016, but said some UAB customers would be rewarded with “top-end hospitality seats” to watch the club’s matches.

“United Arab Bank is looking to tap into the nation’s immense passion for football in general and FC Barcelona in particular,” Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

“As official partner of the club, the bank will create a range of customised Barca-themed products to meet the demands of the many Barca fans across the UAE.” (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by John Mehaffey)