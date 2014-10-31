FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Angry Granada coach rips up paper that 'misquoted' him
October 31, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Angry Granada coach rips up paper that 'misquoted' him

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Furious Granada coach Joaquin Caparros tore the front page of Marca into shreds at a news conference on Friday, accusing the best-selling Spanish sports daily of misquoting him.

Granada host Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday and Marca quoted Caparros as saying in an interview published on Friday: “I only ask that they do not steamroller us”.

Caparros hit back furiously at the paper at a pre-match news conference, saying he would never have said anything like that and expressing his disgust at the article.

“Experience tells me not to read the press or listen to anything and that’s what I do but when there is a headline like this,” he said, brandishing Marca’s front page.

“You think I could have made these comments? How do you think I can motivate my players?” he asked assembled reporters, before ripping the page into small pieces and flinging them on the table in front of him.

“People who know me know that I would not gift anything to anyone, even to my father, who is in heaven and is what I love most in the world,” Caparros fumed.

”I have been working in football for many years and these kinds of headlines piss me off.

“How can I go into the dressing room to the players? We already had it tough but on top of that they want to divide us.”

Granada are 14th in the La Liga standings after nine matches, 12 points behind third-placed Real. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ian Chadband)

