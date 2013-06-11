Soccer-BBVA extends La Liga sponsorship to 2016

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - BBVA has agreed to extend its sponsorship of La Liga until 2016 with investment over the next three seasons of 23.5 million euros ($31.2 million) per campaign, the professional soccer league (LFP) said on Tuesday.

At an event in New York attended by international captain Iker Casillas and midfielder Andres Iniesta, the Spanish lender said it was keen to help raise La Liga’s worldwide profile.

The deal includes an option for a two-year extension to 2018, the LFP added.

“We want to carry on supporting it (La Liga) to bolster its profile in the United States, South America and Asia,” BBVA chairman Francisco Gonzalez told reporters.

Boasting players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and powerhouse clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Spanish top flight is one of the world’s most watched leagues.

It has a television audience of around 800 million in 189 countries, according to the LFP. ($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)