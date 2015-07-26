FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Real Madrid increase China presence with Alibaba deal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Real Madrid increase China presence with Alibaba deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Real Madrid have struck a deal to sell merchandise online via the Chinese platform Alibaba, the club confirmed on Sunday.

“We have strengthened still more our bond with the country through this agreement with Alibaba, a globally recognised leader in online commerce,” Real president Florentino Perez said on the club website (www.realmadrid.com).

“It allows us to launch the official Real Madrid shop in China for over 600 million Chinese consumers online.”

Real are at the beginning of a pre-season tour of China where they will play friendlies against Inter Milan on Monday and AC Milan on Thursday. (Writing by Tim Hanlon; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.