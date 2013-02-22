FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Real Madrid agree sponsorship deal with Beiersdorf
February 22, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Real Madrid agree sponsorship deal with Beiersdorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Real Madrid and Beiersdorf AG have agreed a sponsorship deal designed to promote the La Liga club and the German cosmetic firm’s Nivea skincare brand.

Real president Florentino Perez and Beiersdorf executives presented the agreement, which runs to the end of the 2015-16 season, at the club’s Bernabeu stadium on Friday.

“From today Nivea is one of our sponsors and will accompany us in all our objectives and challenges,” Perez said. “We are joining forces in our quest to be leaders.”

A new Nivea advertising campaign featuring Real players Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Arbeloa was also unveiled. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)

