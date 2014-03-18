Soccer-French firm set to run Sweden's problem-hit Friends Arena

STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Friends Arena, which opened its doors with a breathtaking four-goal salvo from Zlatan Ibrahimovic against England in 2012 but has been plagued by problems, is set to be run by French company Lagardere.

The owners of the Sweden Arena Management company, which includes the Swedish Football Association (SvFF), are negotiating with Lagardere Unlimited Stadium Solutions, who are expected to take over the running of the arena from Jan.1 2015.

“Now that the infrastructure and processes are in place, the arena is established and it is the right time to go ahead with letting an external experienced partner look after the operations and future development,” SvFF chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said in a joint statement issued by SvFF and Lagadere on Tuesday.

The arena has been a huge economic burden on the SvFF, losing 203 million Swedish crowns ($31.96 million) in 2013, with everything from the pitch to stadium access criticised.

After a dull Stockholm derby on a bad pitch in May last year, former AIK winger Martin Mutumba demanded an artifical pitch be laid. “When Zlatan plays, he can buy the grass for them himself,” he said.

The home ground of local Allsvenskan club AIK, the arena has also hosted concerts, including Bruce Springsteen, but soccer and music fans have complained about the sound quality in the arena.

Lagardere operates a number of European sports stadiums, with the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt and the Olympiastadion in Berlin among its portfoio of venues.

“We see Friends Arena’s location, capacity and flexibility as offering enormous potential to continue developing the arena to one of northern Europe’s best for football, other sports and entertainment,” said Ulrik Ruhnau, managing director of Lagardere.