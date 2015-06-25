Soccer-Zlatan in line for Olympic dream after youngsters advance

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be set to turn out for Sweden at the 2016 Olympics after a late equaliser against Portugal in the under-21 European Championship on Wednesday booked the Scandinavians’ ticket to Rio de Janeiro.

Simon Tibbling’s 89th-minute strike earned the Swedes a 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic, a result which sent both sides to the semi-finals as well as securing their Olympic places.

With each team allowed to choose three over-age players in their 18-man Olympic squads, Zlatan’s name is already top of the list for Swedish fans.

The Paris St Germain striker and senior national team captain has previously said that, although it might be difficult, he would be interested in representing Sweden in Brazil.

“It’s all about how the situation looks at that point but if I have the chance to represent my Sweden at an Olympics, why not?” Ibrahimovic told the Sportbladet newspaper earlier this month.

“We’ll have to see how the situation is... but if I‘m available, absolutely,” the 33-year-old added.

Sweden face Denmark in Prague on Saturday, with Portugal taking on Germany in Olomouc earlier in the day.

The final will take place in the Czech capital in June 30. (Editing by John O‘Brien)