FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trinidad's national security minister, ex-FIFA official Warner quits -official
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 22, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 4 years

Trinidad's national security minister, ex-FIFA official Warner quits -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, April 21 (Reuters) - Former FIFA vice president Jack Warner resigned as Trinidad and Tobago’s national security minister on Sunday, two days after an investigation accused him of “fraudulent” management of the CONCACAF soccer confederation, the prime minister’s office said.

Warner, who stepped down as CONCACAF president in 2011 after a “cash-for-votes” scandal, was accused of tricking the body that represents soccer in North American, Central America and the Caribbean out of ownership of the $26 million Centre of Excellence in Port of Spain. He is also facing an FBI probe over a separate issue. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by David Adams and Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.