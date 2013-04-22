Trinidad's national security minister, ex-FIFA official Warner quits -official

MIAMI, April 21 (Reuters) - Former FIFA vice president Jack Warner resigned as Trinidad and Tobago’s national security minister on Sunday, two days after an investigation accused him of “fraudulent” management of the CONCACAF soccer confederation, the prime minister’s office said.

Warner, who stepped down as CONCACAF president in 2011 after a “cash-for-votes” scandal, was accused of tricking the body that represents soccer in North American, Central America and the Caribbean out of ownership of the $26 million Centre of Excellence in Port of Spain. He is also facing an FBI probe over a separate issue. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by David Adams and Stacey Joyce)