FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Bilic appointed Besiktas coach
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 26, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Soccer-Bilic appointed Besiktas coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Croatian Slaven Bilic has agreed to become coach of Istanbul’s Besiktas, the Turkish soccer club said on Wednesday.

The former Croatian national team coach will take over at Besiktas after recently leaving Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Bilic will be denied the chance to compete in the Europa League next season after UEFA banned Besiktas from the competition for a year for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Besiktas said Bilic would be paid 4.7 million euros ($6.14 million) over the three years. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.