Besiktas clinch first Turkish title for 7 years with win at new stadium
May 15, 2016

Besiktas clinch first Turkish title for 7 years with win at new stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Besiktas claimed their first Turkish league title for seven years and their 14th ever on Sunday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Osmanlispor, just a month after the Istanbul club opened their new stadium.

After the game, Besiktas’ fans sang victory songs and set off flares, waving flags in the club’s black-and-white colours from car windows as they drove through the streets of Istanbul, honking car horns.

German striker Mario Gomez sealed the victory early in the second half after two first-half strikes from Brazilian Marcelo, leaving Besiktas six points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce with one game remaining.

Fenerbahce won 2-1 against Genclerbirligi.

Besiktas, who last won the domestic title in 2009, will now qualify directly for the Champions League while Fenerbahce go into the qualifying rounds. (Writing by Ece Toksabay and Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)

