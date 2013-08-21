FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkey asks Terim to take over as national team coach - media
August 21, 2013

Soccer-Turkey asks Terim to take over as national team coach - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Galatasaray technical director Fatih Terim has been offered a four-year deal by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to replace Abdullah Avci as national team coach, state news channel TRT Haber said on Wednesday.

TFF chairman Yildirim Demiroren has proposed a plan which will allow the 59-year-old Terim to combine his coaching commitments with Galatasaray with that of the national side for the rest of the season. After that, he would be expected to take charge of the national team on a full time basis.

Avci left his post by mutual consent following a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

