Soccer-Fenerbahce assistant coach Kartal takes over from Yanal
August 12, 2014

Soccer-Fenerbahce assistant coach Kartal takes over from Yanal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkish champions Fenerbahce named assistant coach Ismail Kartal as coach on Tuesday to replace Ersun Yanal who resigned at the weekend, the club said in a statement.

Kartal had been serving as the assistant coach since 2010, three seasons under Aykut Kocaman and one under Yanal.

Yanal resigned from his post on Saturday, leaving the defending champions without a coach only three weeks before the start of the domestic league after reported difficulties with chairman Aziz Yildirim.

Yanal became the 11th coach to be replaced in the Turkish first division since the end of last season. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

