FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Soccer-Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira - media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fenerbahce, runners-up in the Turkish league last season, have parted company with coach Vitor Pereira a week after getting eliminated from the Champions League preliminaries by Monaco, NTV and other broadcasters said.

The former Porto and Olympiakos coach was leaving Fenerbahce a year after taking charge. Fenerbahce lost the domestic championship and cup to arch rivals Besiktas and Galatasaray respectively last season.

The 48-year-old Portuguese tactician had led Olympiakos to a Super League and Greek Cup double, and had won the Primeira Liga twice during a two-year stint as coach of Porto. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.