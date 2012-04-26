FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Fenerbahce drop case over Champions League ban
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Soccer-Fenerbahce drop case over Champions League ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, April 26 (Reuters) - Fenerbahce have dropped a court case against UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation over their exclusion from the Champions League due to a match-fixing investigation, the club said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce, the 2011 league champions, said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange they were dropping the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport but gave no further details.

Fenerbahce shares rose more than 5 percent after the announcement.

Fenerbahce were barred from the Champions League because of their alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal and the club’s chairman is among 93 defendants, including leading soccer officials and players, being tried in a case that has cast a shadow over Turkey’s multi-billion dollar league.

The team could be stripped of their domestic title, thrown out of Turkey’s top league and forced to play in a lower division, penalties that could cost the club millions.

Chairman Aziz Yildirim, who is still in custody, denies the charges and says the case was specifically designed to undermine the 18-times domestic champions. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.