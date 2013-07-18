Soccer-Fenerbahce say to compete in CL as CAS suspends ban

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Fenerbahce said on Thursday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had suspended the execution of UEFA’s decision banning the club from European competition for two years over their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim told the club’s official television channel that the club will participate in the Champions League next season, sending the shares up 10.55 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Justin Palmer)