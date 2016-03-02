FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Turkey's Galatasaray gets one-year European ban - broadcaster NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - European soccer’s ruling body UEFA has banned Turkey’s Galatasaray from European competition for one year over its failure in following financial fair play regulations, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday.

UEFA said in January that the club had failed to comply with its rules governing the permitted level of financial losses, paving the way for a potential ban from its Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

