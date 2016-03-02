Soccer-Turkey's Galatasaray gets one-year European ban - broadcaster NTV

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - European soccer’s ruling body UEFA has banned Turkey’s Galatasaray from European competition for one year over its failure in following financial fair play regulations, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday.
UEFA said in January that the club had failed to comply with its rules governing the permitted level of financial losses, paving the way for a potential ban from its Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).
