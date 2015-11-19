Galatasaray parts ways with coach Hamzaoglu

ANKARA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Galatasaray coach Hamza Hamzaoglu has parted ways with the Turkish champions less than a year after taking charge of the side following a mediocre start to the season, a club statement confirmed on Thursday.

“Coach Hamza Hamzaoglu’s contract has been terminated through a mutual agreement,” read the statement on the Turkish side’s website (www.galatasaray.org).

Hamzaoglu led the club to a league and cup double last year but Galatasaray are currently five points behind league leaders Besitkas after 11 games and are third in Champions League Group C on four points from as many games.

“We sincerely thank our coach for his work for the club until today and wish him success in his future career,” the statement continued

Hamzaoglu also made a statement on the club website, saying he was grateful for the chance of serving the club as manager after years as a player for the Istanbul club.

“Tomorrow is a new day for everyone. I hope the future brings many successes to Galatasaray,” the 45-year-old former midfielder said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by John O‘Brien)