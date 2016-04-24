FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Turkish match abandoned after fans attack official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2016 / 9:03 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Turkish match abandoned after fans attack official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish super league match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor on Sunday was abandoned in the 89th minute after Trabzonspor fans stormed on to the pitch and attacked an official.

Istanbul side Fenerbahce, who are second in the standings, were leading 4-0 after goals by Alper Potuk, Volkan Sen, Nani and Robin van Persie.

After Trabzonspor supporters ran on to the pitch, one of them tackled an assistant referee and kicked and punched him until security intervened.

“Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and attacked the referee... The game will be ruled 4-0 in favour of Fenerbahce,” Fenerbahce said on Twitter.

“As fans got on the pitch and beat up the assistant referee, the other referees went to the dressing room.”

There was no immediate comment from Trabzonspor.

Writing by David Dolan, Reporting by Akin Aytekin and Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.