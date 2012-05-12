Soccer-Galatasaray clinch 18th Turkish title

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 18th time with a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals Fenerbahce on Saturday after a season marred by an ongoing court investigation into match-fixing allegations against leading clubs. In a highly-charged derby that Fenerbahce needed to win to retain the championship, Galatasaray hung on against the more attack-minded home side as red cards reduced both sides to 10 men in the second half. The former UEFA Cup winners are now level on 18 championships with Fenerbahce. Galatasaray ended the four-way title playoffs with 48 points, one ahead of Fenerbahce. Trabzonspor were third and Besiktas fourth. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Tony Jimenez)