Soccer-Galatasaray clinch 18th Turkish title
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 12, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Galatasaray clinch 18th Turkish title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Galatasaray won the Turkish
league title for the 18th time with a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals
Fenerbahce on Saturday after a season marred by an ongoing court
investigation into match-fixing allegations against leading
clubs.	
    In a highly-charged derby that Fenerbahce needed to win to
retain the championship, Galatasaray hung on against the more
attack-minded home side as red cards reduced both sides to 10
men in the second half.	
    The former UEFA Cup winners are now level on 18
championships with Fenerbahce. 	
    Galatasaray ended the four-way title playoffs with 48
points, one ahead of Fenerbahce. Trabzonspor were third and
Besiktas fourth.	
	
 (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Tony Jimenez)

