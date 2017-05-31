FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Soccer-Atiker Konyaspor win Turkish Cup after penalty shootout
May 31, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 3 months ago

Soccer-Atiker Konyaspor win Turkish Cup after penalty shootout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - Atiker Konyaspor won their first ever Turkish Cup final on Wednesday as they edged Medipol Basaksehir in a penalty kick shootout to claim the domestic cup for the northwestern province of Eskisehir.

In the first Turkish Cup final since the 2007-08 season in which none of Istanbul's "big three" clubs - Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray - were competing, Basaksehir and Konyaspor finished regular and extra time tied 0-0.

Fans rushed the field after Konyaspor's Slovenian defender Nejc Skubic netted the winning penalty in Eskisehir's newly built 34,930-seat stadium.

With the win, Konyaspor have earned a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Basaksehir reached the final by defeating Istanbul rival Fenerbahce in penalty shootouts in the semifinal round. Konyaspor passed Kasimpasa 4-3 on aggregate.

Basaksehir, founded in 1990, earned their first run at the Champions League over the weekend, as they qualified for the preliminary round by clinching second place in the Turkey's Super Lig. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by G Crosse)

