ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish football clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas slid 9.2 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, on Wednesday after they were banned from European soccer for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Among clubs not linked to the match-fixing affair, Trabzonspor climbed 9.5 percent and Galatasaray rose 3.1 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler)