Soccer-Fenerbahce match with Trabzon abandoned amid crowd trouble

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - League leaders Fenerbahce’s match with Trabzonspor was abandoned on Monday after the Istanbul side’s players were pelted with objects thrown onto the pitch by home supporters of the Black Sea club.

Supporters clashed with police in the streets of Trabzon following the match, which the referee halted in the 10th minute of added time at the end of the first half,

Fenerbahce, who were winning 1-0 at the time thanks to a goal from Emmanuel Emenike, top the league on 51 points, with their arch Istanbul rivals Galatasaray second on 48. (Writing by Daren Butler. Editing by Patrick Johnston)