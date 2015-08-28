FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Platini avoids FIFA talk, says in last term as UEFA chief
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 28, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Platini avoids FIFA talk, says in last term as UEFA chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Platini declines to discuss FIFA presidency

* Says he is in his final term as UEFA president (Adds details, quotes)

By Brian Homewood

MONACO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Michel Platini is in his final term as UEFA president regardless of whether he wins next year’s FIFA election, the Frenchman said on Friday.

Platini declined to talk about his bid for the FIFA presidency in his first news conference since announcing a month ago that he would stand as a candidate to replace Sepp Blatter.

“Yes, I‘m stopping there,” said Platini when asked if his current term, his third as UEFA president, would be his last.

”I will either be here for another six months, or another three years.

“This isn’t the place or the time to talk about FIFA,” he added.

”The FIFA elections will be taking place in six months’ time and I‘m sure we will have time to talk about that in due course.

“I am wearing my UEFA hat and my UEFA uniform.”

Platini is seen as the front-runner in the race to replace Blatter who will relinquish his mandate at the Feb. 26 election in Zurich.

“I know why you all came and I know what you interested in hasn’t been discussed I‘m sorry for not having been able to reply to your questions,” he said.

“This wasn’t the right place.”

Soccer’s world governing body has been plagued by allegations of corruption for years.

It was thrown into further turmoil in May when U.S. prosecutors indicted nine soccer officials and five marketing and broadcasting company executives over alleged offences, including fraud, money-laundering and racketeering. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.