May 19 (Reuters) - Ryan Giggs, who made a record 963 Manchester United appearances in a 23-year career, announced his retirement from playing on Monday after he was confirmed as the club’s new assistant manager.

Giggs, capped by Wales 64 times, will work as number two to Dutchman Louis Van Gaal who was appointed United manager on Monday to replace the sacked David Moyes. (Editing by Justin Palmer)