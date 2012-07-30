FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man United sign shirt sponsorship deal with Chevrolet
July 30, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Man United sign shirt sponsorship deal with Chevrolet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - English Premier League soccer club Manchester United have signed a seven-year sponsorship deal with General Motors to have the Chevrolet brand on their shirts from 2014, the club said on Monday.

The surprise announcement came after GM’s marketing chief resigned on Sunday, a departure reportedly linked to a partnership deal between the carmaker and the club announced at the end of May.

The U.S.-based car company will replace Aon, whose partnership with United began in the 2010-11 season.

“This is a fantastic, long-term deal for the Club,” said Commercial Director Richard Arnold.

“We have been partners with Chevrolet for only six weeks, but already they have produced some fantastic ideas that will benefit both the partnership and our 659 million followers around the world.”

