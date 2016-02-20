FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Canada women's team book Rio Olympic berth
#Olympics News
February 20, 2016 / 1:52 AM / in 2 years

Soccer-Canada women's team book Rio Olympic berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Christine Sinclair scored a magnificent goal as Canada booked a place in the Rio Olympic women’s soccer tournament with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica in a semi-final at the CONCACAF qualifying tournament in Houston on Friday.

Sinclair opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then added a stunning second in the 52nd minute, her 163rd goal in international competition.

Costa Rica pulled one back from the penalty spot, before 16-year-old Deanne Rose put the game out of reach of the Costa Ricans with a late goal and Canada, bronze medallists at the 2012 London Games, advanced to the final.

They will play either the United States or Trinidad and Tobago, who were scheduled to play later on Friday.

Both finalists earn Olympic berths.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
