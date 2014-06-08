FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Sponsor Adidas says Qatar allegations not good for game
June 8, 2014

Soccer-Sponsor Adidas says Qatar allegations not good for game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas said on Sunday publicity generated by bribery allegations over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar risked damaging soccer, the second sponsor to raise concerns over the issue.

Soccer’s governing body FIFA is conducting an internal investigation into the decisions to hold the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 Cup in Qatar.

“We are confident that the matter is being dealt with as a priority,” Adidas said in a statement.

“Adidas enjoys a long-term and successful partnership with FIFA that we are looking forward to continue. Having said that, the negative tenor of the public debate around FIFA at the moment is neither good for football nor for FIFA and its partners,” it added.

Adidas has a long-term sponsorship with FIFA that runs until 2030.

Fellow sponsor Sony has called for a “thorough investigation” into bribery claims first reported in Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper.

Both Qatar and Russia deny any wrongdoing.

Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Philippa Fletcher

