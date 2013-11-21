FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas extends World Cup sponsorship until 2030
November 21, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Adidas extends World Cup sponsorship until 2030

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas will continue to be the official partner and sponsor of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, the world’s most watched sporting event, until 2030, it said on Thursday.

Adidas is currently the world’s leading soccer brand but U.S. rival Nike is snapping at its heels.

“This unique partnership and our extensive presence at all FIFA World Cups will help us to expand Adidas’ position as the leading football brand worldwide,” Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

