FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Brazilian fans name World Cup match ball 'Brazuca'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 2, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Brazilian fans name World Cup match ball 'Brazuca'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Soccer fans in Brazil have voted to name the official tournament ball ‘Brazuca’, a playful slang word for native Brazilians which received nearly 80 percent of the votes in an online poll by event sponsor Adidas.

More than a million voters in the 2014 host nation chose Brazuca over Canavalesca, denoting someone who revels in the raucous annual carnival celebrations and Bossa Nova, the famous samba-jazz music genre popularized in Rio de Janeiro in the 1950s and 1960s.

The winning name was announced on television where former Brazil captain Cafu made a guest appearance. Brazuca was also the choice of Brazilian midfielder and Real Madrid player Kaka who revealed his vote in a recorded video from Spain.

The concept of naming the World Cup ball began in Mexico in 1970 with the Telstar. Among the more memorable balls in the years since were the Tango in Argentina in 1978, the Azteca in Mexico in 1986 and the Jabulani in South Africa in 2010. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Tim Hart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.