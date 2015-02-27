FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-2022 World Cup final no later than Dec. 18, says Blatter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The World Cup final in Qatar in 2022 should be played no later than Dec. 18, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

Blatter said when he arrived in Northern Ireland for this weekend’s International Football Association Board meeting that he would propose that idea to the FIFA executive committee when it meets next month.

“The World Cup will not go on until the 23rd, definitely not, we have to stop at the 18th,” Blatter told reporters. “I am against going to the 23rd.”

FIFA’s Task Force looking into the time of year the World Cup can be held in Qatar proposed on Tuesday holding the 2022 tournament in November and December due to the extreme heat in June and July when soccer’s showpiece event usually takes place.

Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond

