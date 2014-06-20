Soccer-Sponsors back Spain after shock World Cup exit

June 20 (Reuters) - Some of the Spain soccer team’s main sponsors, including mobile phone company Movistar and oil company Cepsa, have rallied behind the World Cup holders despite their shock exit from the tournament on Wednesday.

Local media reported on Friday that some sponsors might attempt to renegotiate their contracts with the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) after the world champions lost their opening two group games and were eliminated from the finals in Brazil.

The RFEF has reaped the benefits of La Roja’s glittering run over the past six years, during which they won back-to-back European crowns with a debut World Cup success in between, and the federation earns about 70 million euros ($95 million) annually in sponsorship fees, according to the As sports daily.

“Nobody can take away from us what has already been won based on effort and talent,” Cepsa wrote on their Twitter feed.

Insurance company Pelayo Seguros added on their feed: “Now more than ever #EveryoneWithLaRoja. Thank you team!”

The Spanish unit of electronics giant LG also expressed their gratitude to the players who helped bring Spain unprecedented success.

“To each and every one of you, because #WeAreOne. #ThankyouForever!”

The RFEF said the response showed that the relationship between the national team and their sponsors, like that between the Spain fans and the team, was “everlasting”.