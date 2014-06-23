Soccer-FIFA clears Mexico over alleged homophobic chants

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican FA has been cleared of any charges by FIFA following the world governing body’s investigation into claims that Mexico fans chanted anti-gay slurs during their team’s opening match against Cameroon on June 13.

In a statement FIFA said its Disciplinary Committee investigated allegations of “improper conduct” by Mexican fans during the match in Natal which Mexico won 1-0.

“The Disciplinary Committee has decided that the incident in question is not considered insulting in this specific context. All charges against the Mexican FA have been dismissed,” FIFA said in a statement. (Reporting by Mike collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)