Soccer-FIFA clears Mexico over alleged homophobic chants
June 23, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-FIFA clears Mexico over alleged homophobic chants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican FA has been cleared of any charges by FIFA following the world governing body’s investigation into claims that Mexico fans chanted anti-gay slurs during their team’s opening match against Cameroon on June 13.

In a statement FIFA said its Disciplinary Committee investigated allegations of “improper conduct” by Mexican fans during the match in Natal which Mexico won 1-0.

“The Disciplinary Committee has decided that the incident in question is not considered insulting in this specific context. All charges against the Mexican FA have been dismissed,” FIFA said in a statement. (Reporting by Mike collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)

