Soccer-United's Hernandez picked for Mexico World Cup qualifiers

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico striker Javier Hernandez is among eight foreign-based players called up on Friday for next month’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Guyana and El Salvador.

Hernandez’s inclusion comes two days after Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson refused permission for ‘Chicharito’ to play at the London Olympics which starts in July.

Ferguson said Hernandez needed a rest before starting pre-season training for the 2012/13 Premier League campaign having not had a proper holiday for three years.

Mexico host Guyana on June 8 and visit El Salvador four days later in the third phase of the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil. Costa Rica make up Group B.

Mexico will play warm-up friendlies against Wales on May 27, Bosnia on May 31 and Brazil on June 3.

The other exiles called up are goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio), defenders Rafael Marquez (New York Red Bulls), Hector Moreno (Espanyol) and Francisco Rodriguez (VfB Stuttgart), midfielders Andres Guardado (Deportivo Coruna) and Pablo Barrera (Real Zaragoza) and forward Giovani Dos Santos (Tottenham Hotspur). (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)