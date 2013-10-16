FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer--Captain Yepes leads Colombia to 2-1 win over Paraguay
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2013 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

Soccer--Captain Yepes leads Colombia to 2-1 win over Paraguay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASUNCION, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A 10-man Colombia put the icing on the cake of their World Cup qualification by beating eliminated Paraguay 2-1 on Tuesday, courtesy of two goals by captain Mario Yepes.

Fredy Guarin was sent off for his second bookable offence in the 31st minute for Colombia, who still managed to win despite striker Radamel Falcao’s absence and a mistake by keeper David Ospina that gave Paraguay an early lead when a Jorge Rojas shot slipped past him in the sixth minute.

Central defender Yepes was then decisive in tilting the balance during the closing South American qualifier in Asuncion’s Defensores del Chaco stadium.

The Colombia captain capitalised on a majestic free kick by James Rodriguez to score with a header past goalkeeper Justo Villar in the 38th minute. Yepes then followed up a rebound to put Colombia ahead in the 55th minute.

Colombia qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 on Friday and finished in second place in the South American group with 30 points, behind Argentina (32), and ahead of Chile (28) and Ecuador (25), who both qualified on Tuesday.

Fifth-placed Uruguay (25), despite their 3-2 victory over neighbours Argentina, will face Jordan in a two-leg playoff next month for a place in Brazil.

Paraguay (12) finished second-to-last in the group. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.